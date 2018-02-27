

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a series of “swarming-type” robberies in the Yonge and Eglinton area over the past month.

In a news release issued this week, police said 11 street robberies have been reported within a one-kilometre radius of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue since Jan. 17.

Most of the robberies involve a group of suspects, who are believed to be teenagers, police said.

In each case, the suspects approached the victim and demanded cellphones, clothing, and money.

In several of the incidents, police said an “edged weapon” was produced as the suspects delivered their demands.

Police are asking members of the public to be cautious in the area.

Investigators are also urging any victims or witnesses who have not yet contacted police to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact 53 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.