Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman found in an apartment in Scarborough’s Bridlewood neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that they were initially called to a building on Warden Avenue, near Finch Avenue East, for reports of a fire at around 8 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, crews extinguished a fire inside a unit and found a female occupant dead.

Toronto police say it is unclear how the female died and the death is currently being investigated as “suspicious.”

A fire investigator is headed to the scene and the Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police have not released the name or age of the deceased.