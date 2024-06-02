Hamilton police are investigating an overnight shooting that left three people injured.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, police said officers were called to the area of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East in the city’s Crown Point West neighbourhood at approximately 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting involving “multiple victims.”

When officers arrived on scene they found three victims with gunshot wounds, all of whom were transported to hospital in stable condition, police said. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

No suspect information has been released and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

“At this time, the police are actively seeking any potential witnesses to this incident and urge anyone with information to come forward,” Hamilton police said, adding that this is the city’s 26th shooting of the year.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to check for any surveillance video that may assist in the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Matt Dugdale at 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.