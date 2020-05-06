Police say they are investigating a video posted online that shows a group skateboarding on the Gardiner Expressway.

The video, which was posted to TikTok, shows three people skateboarding down what appears to be the Bay/York/ Yonge Street off-ramp.

Traffic on the busy downtown highway was light at the time but a few cars could be seen in the distance.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday night, Const. David Hopkinson said under no circumstances would skateboarders be allowed on a major highway.

“Skateboards are treated as toys so anybody on a skateboard is treated as a pedestrian,” he said. “There are no pedestrians or people allowed on the highways, the 400 series highways, at all. It is completely against the law. It's about a $110 fine.”

He said the dangerous activity could have easily ended in a collision.

“When you come off the ramp, it is fairly short and we are talking about skateboarders wearing black on an all-black asphalt highway. Difficult to see,” he said.

“If they were to stumble, hit a rock, fall, cars might have difficulty stopping before they struck them. That is why we don't allow pedestrians on the highways.”

The identity of the skateboarders is not known and it is not clear when the video was shot.