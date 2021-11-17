Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old suspect after a violent abduction in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood earlier this fall.

It happened near Dupont Street and Symington Avenue on Sept. 21.

Police say that a group of suspects approached two men in the area and forced them into a vehicle at gunpoint.

They allege that one of the men was then stabbed inside the vehicle. A quantity of cash was also stolen from the men.

Carlos Swaby-Palacios, 25, of Toronto, is wanted on nine charges, including two counts of kidnapping and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Police say that Palacio is known to frequent the Queen Street and Jameson Avenue area in Parkdale.

“He is considered to be armed, violent, and dangerous,” a press release issued on Wednesday afternoon states.

Palacio is described as six-foot-three, about 180 lbs. with long curly black hair in a ponytail.

Police say that their investigation into the matter is ongoing.