Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent carjacking that took place in a Milton, Ont. grocery parking lot earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 21 near Thompson Road South and Louis St. Laurent Avenue.

According to investigators, two suspects driving a stolen white pickup truck—which had previously been involved in two hit-and-run collisions and a gas drive-off—entered a Metro parking lot and struck a parked Honda CRV.

Video of the incident showed the suspects pulling a woman out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle and throwing her to the ground before getting into the CRV and driving away.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, investigators said the vehicle was seen driving erratically throughout Milton about 10 minutes prior to the carjacking. It was involved in several other incidents, including two collisions and a gas drive-off at the Petro Canada near Main and Bronte streets.

The truck was also seen driving through a fence at a nearby school and into a playground full of children.

No one was injured.

On Friday, Halton police identified two suspects wanted in connection with the carjacking.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Brampton residents Shawn Moore, 38, and Gary Walker, 37.

Booth are wanted for robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Mischief, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Walker is also wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene.

Police are warning residents not to approach either suspect and to instead call 911 if they are seen.