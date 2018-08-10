

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Scarborough.

Police allege that four men in a stolen Honda Accord drove to a bank near Warden and St. Clair avenues shortly after 5 p.m. on May 24.

Once they arrived, police say that three of the men entered the bank while disguised with masks, sunglasses and hooded sweatshirts.

It is alleged that one of the men then produced a handgun and fired a single bullet into the floor while the other two men ordered the customers inside to lay down on the ground.

The men then obtained a quantity of money and fled the scene, police say.

The alleged getaway driver and one of the three other suspects were arrested on June 7, however the other two suspects remain outstanding.

In a news release issued on Friday, police identified one of those suspects as 21-year-old Jesse Jack Breese, of no fixed address.

Police say that Breese is wanted on a total of 10 charges, including robbery while armed with a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

He is described as six-foot-three with a slim build and short dark hair. Police say that he is known to frequent both the Barrie and Toronto areas and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

While the vehicle used in the robbery has been recovered, police say that they have not recovered the handgun at this time.