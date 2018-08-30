

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have issued a public safety advisory following a series of robberies in Toronto, Halton, and Peel overnight.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they believe a group of males are responsible for robbing several businesses, gas stations, and convenience stores in the three regions.

The suspects, according to police, indicated that they were carrying guns and fled in cars.

Peel police said four robberies occurred in Mississauga overnight over a seven-hour span.

The first robbery occurred at a Mr. Sub restaurant located near Derry Road and Gorway Drive shortly before 9 p.m., and a Pizzaville, located in the area of Dundas St East and Cedarcreek Lane, was the second location to be robbed at around 10:45 p.m.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a Rabba Fine Foods, near Hurontario Street and Harborn Road, was targeted and a Canadian Tire gas bar, near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue, was the last location to be robbed at around 4 a.m.

Similar suspect descriptions were provided in all four robberies.

No injuries were reported.