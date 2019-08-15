

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are urging residents in a North York neighbourhood to be on the lookout for suspicious activity in the wake of two suspected arsons last month.

Police say that the fires occurred in a residential neighbourhood southwest of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue between July 13 and July 20.

Surveillance footage of one of the fires that was released by police on Thursday shows an unidentified individual falling to the ground after what appeared to be some sort of explosion at a residence.

That individual is then seen picking up some property and running down the street as fire engulfs the home.

“The public is being asked to remain vigilant to any suspicious activity in the neighbourhood, particularly during the late night and early morning hours,” police said in the safety alert.

It is not clear if anyone sustained injuries as a result of either fire.

Police are continuing to investigating and are urging anyone with information to contact investigators at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).