Police locate missing seven-year-old girl and her mother
Published Friday, March 15, 2024 3:11PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 15, 2024 4:29PM EDT
Police have located a missing seven-year-old girl and her mother.
Police previously said that 42-year-old Semone and her daughter, Blue, had not been seen since just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.
But at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, police confirmed that the pair had been located.
Police had initially expressed a concern for their safety, though a command post was never set up.