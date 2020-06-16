

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for the driver of a large vehicle that ran over a man on Highway 401 near Ajax on Tuesday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that officers were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. after a body was found in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 underneath the Harwood Avenue overpass.

Schmidt said that investigators believe the body was run over by a large vehicle, possibly a transport truck.

That vehicle did not remain on scene. Police have previously said that they do not consider the man's death suspicious.

“We have been in touch with local resources already and are trying to put together pieces of what took place prior to him being struck on highway,” Schmidt said in a video message posted to Periscope on Tuesday morning. “We are asking that driver to come forward and tell us what happened. They may not know what they drove over.”

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 were closed at Westney Road for several hours overnight but have since reopened.

Schmidt said that police are still working to notify next-of-kin.