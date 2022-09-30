The Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for a driver to come forward after they allegedly walked away from the scene of a crash that left a female dead and three others injured in Vaughan early Friday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police say witnesses reported a red Volkswagen Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 400 southbound near Rutherford Road, at around 3 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the Jetta then rear-ended a minivan that had four occupants inside.

“The four occupants in that vehicle, three of them have been taken to hospital with injuries. A fourth person from that vehicle, a female, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Schmidt said in a video posted on Twitter.

The condition of the surviving occupants is unknown.

Schmidt said the driver of the Jetta was last seen walking away from the scene and he’s appealing for them to come forward and report themselves to police.

No description of the driver has been released.

“If you have any information or can assist in the identification or the whereabouts of this driver that would certainly be helpful. You can call the Aurora OPP, 905-841-5777,” Schmidt said.

All southbound lanes on Highway 400 are closed between Rutherford Road and Highway 7 as police investigate and clean the area.

Schmidt said the area is expected to be closed until about 9 a.m.