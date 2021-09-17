

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - Police say they're looking for a second man wanted in connection with the death of a Western University student.

London, Ont., police say they've laid a manslaughter charge against a 19-year-old local man and have a Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest.

Police have said Gabriel Neil was assaulted around 2 a.m. on Sept. 11, just off campus.

They have said the 18-year-old Western student died of his injuries on Sunday.

Police previously charged 21-year old Aliyan Ahmed with manslaughter.

They are now looking for Haroun Raselma, 19, of London, Ont., for manslaughter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.