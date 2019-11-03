

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted abduction of an eight-year-old girl outside a Downsview elementary school on Friday.

Officers responded to a call near Blaydon Public School just before 9 p.m. after reports of a suspicious incident in the Downsview neighbourhood.

It was reported that the girl was walking around 3:30 p.m. when she was approached by a strange man.

The man allegedly grabbed her, covered her mouth with his hand and dragged her around 60 meters to an SUV, police say.

Officers said that the man tried to force her into the vehicle, but she was able to break free and run away.

The suspect is described to be white, skinny, around 40 to 50 years old, and to have short grey hair. According to police, he was wearing a pink and blue t-shirt and grey sweatpants with black dress shoes.

The vehicle that is believed to belong to the suspect is a red Mazda CX-5, which was captured on security camera footage.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.