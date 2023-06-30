A teenage boy is being sought by police after allegedly exposing himself to two women walking their dogs in Vaughan last Wednesday.

The first incident happened before noon in the area of Fossil Hill and Davos roads. York Regional Police said a woman was walking her dog when she observed a male teen exposing himself.

The teen allegedly followed her and exposed himself several times until the woman called for help.

He fled the area on a black bicycle.

On the same day, near Laurelhurst Crescent and Bologna Road, police said another woman was walking her dog when she noticed a teenage boy following closely behind her.

When the woman turned around to let him pass, the teen allegedly exposed himself. He was last seen walking south on Bologna Road.

Police released a description of the suspect on Friday, asking for the public’s help to identify him.

He is believed to be between 15 and 16 years old with a heavy build, medium or tanned complexion and short dark hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts, white shoes and a red t-shirt with a design or writing on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-tips or www.1800222tips.com.