

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Halton police are investigating a botched armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store in Oakville late Friday night.

Police say that two masked suspects, one of whom was armed with a long gun, entered a store on Kerr Street near Speers Road at around 11 p.m. and demanded cash from a clerk.

It is further alleged that the suspects became involved in some sort of altercation with the clerk while attempting to gain access to the till.

They then fled the store and got into an awaiting vehicle driven by a third suspect, police say.

Nothing was taken from the store during the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Descriptions of the two suspects who entered the store have been released, though no description has been provided for the alleged getaway driver.

The first suspect is described as male, about five-foot-five with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a balaclava with an image of a skull imprinted on it, a black long-sleeved T-shirt , black slim sweatpants and gloves.

The second suspect is also described as male, about five-foot-five with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black long-sleeved T-shirt, black slim sweatpants and gloves.

Police say the getaway vehicle was a White Ford Escape.