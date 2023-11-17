Durham Regional Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole several items, including an ATV, at Ajax GO station last month.

The theft occurred on Oct. 8 at around 9 p.m. Police said two men allegedly forced entry into a secured room at the station located on Westney Road South.

Inside, the two suspects allegedly took a number of items, including a Polaris Side-by-Side ATV.

On Friday, police released photos of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying them.

One suspect is described as a male between 18 and 25 years old, five-foot-ten, 125 pounds, with a thin build and clean-shaven.

The other suspect is believed to be a six-foot-tall male with a thin build and clean-shaven.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact investigators at 905-579-1520 ext. 2564 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.