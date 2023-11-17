Police looking for two suspects who allegedly stole ATV at Ajax GO station
Two suspects allegedly stole an ATV from a secured room at Ajax GO on Oct. 8, 2023. (Durham Regional Police Service)
Durham Regional Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole several items, including an ATV, at Ajax GO station last month.
The theft occurred on Oct. 8 at around 9 p.m. Police said two men allegedly forced entry into a secured room at the station located on Westney Road South.
Inside, the two suspects allegedly took a number of items, including a Polaris Side-by-Side ATV.
On Friday, police released photos of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying them.
One suspect is described as a male between 18 and 25 years old, five-foot-ten, 125 pounds, with a thin build and clean-shaven.
The other suspect is believed to be a six-foot-tall male with a thin build and clean-shaven.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact investigators at 905-579-1520 ext. 2564 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.