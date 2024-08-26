Police say that several witnesses may have filmed an attempted kidnapping outside Vaughan Mills last week.

The incident happened on Aug. 23 in the shopping centre’s north parking lot, near Rutherford Road and Highway 400.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to that area at around noon following multiple reports of a woman being kidnapped.

Investigators say that four suspects believed to be armed with a gun approached a female and allegedly forced her into the rear of a vehicle.

They said that the victim was able to escape a short time later after the vehicle’s driver travelled a short distance. She sustained minor injuries during the ordeal.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that investigators believe that several witnesses may have been filmed the incident.

“Officers would like to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident,” police said.

The suspects are only described as Black males with thin builds. They were all last seen wearing all black clothing as well as black medical masks and gloves.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as a blue, four-door Honda Civic with the Ontario licence plate AXJN850. It was reported stolen from the City of Toronto on August 20.

Police said that they believe this incident is targeted and said that the investigation into it is ongoing.

They also previously said that they don’t believe there is any threat to public safety.