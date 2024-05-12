Toronto police are looking to identify a man who allegedly assaulted two people in Toronto’s PATH walkway system in separate incidents last week.

The first victim was reportedly approached at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday and the second victim, on Saturday at 4:47 p.m.

According to police, in both incidents, the victims were approached from behind and assaulted in the Bay and Front Street West area of the underground pedestrian network. The suspect, who police say was not known to the victims, fled the scene following the assaults, police said.

Police described the suspect as approximately five-foot-nine-inches tall with a thin build, short black afro, brown eyes and a full black beard. He is believed to be around 25 to 30 years old.

At the time of the alleged assaults, he was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, black, white and yellow Nike high-top shoes. He was also carrying a black Adidas backpack and wearing a medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.