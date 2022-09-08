Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a woman found dead near Toronto’s distillery district last month.

According to a release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) Thursday, the woman was found on July 23, at 6:20 p.m., near Lakeshore Boulevard East and Cherry Street.

Police describe her as having a light complexion, a thin build, short brown hair and light-coloured eyes. They said she has no tattoos or notable scars.

She was found wearing multiple layers of clothing, with the external layer being dark denim jeans, a blue denim jacket, a blue zip-up sweater, a long sleeve dark-coloured olive shirt and grey with black running shoes.

Along with the release, an artist rendering of the woman was provided in the hopes it will help someone recognize her.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7411.