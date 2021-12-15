Toronto police have arrested two men and issued an additional warrant in connection with the fatal September shooting of City of Toronto worker Thane Murray.

Twenty-seven-year-old Murray was fatally shot on Sept. 18 when four individuals opened fire just before 9 p.m. in the area of Oak and Sumach streets in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were transported to hospital, while a third man — later identified as Murray — was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Dec. 13, Toronto Police Service (TPS) arrested and charged Toronto residents Noah Anderson, 20, and Junior Jahmal Harvey, 20, with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder each.

Both individuals appeared in court at College Park on Dec. 14.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a third individual. Jabreel Elmi, 27, of Toronto is wanted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police describe Jabreel as five-feet-seven-inches tall and approximately 180 lbs, with a “stocky build.”

They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jabreel and ask that, if you think you have located Jabreel, contact them at 9-1-1. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, and do not recommend approaching him.

A MUCH-LOVED COMMUNITY MEMBER

Following his death, Murray was remembered as an integral part of the Regent Park community.

“Thane worked in recreation programs at several recreation facilities in the City’s east end with the City’s Parks, Forestry & Recreation division. Thane was a well-regarded member of the Toronto Public Service and a much-loved community member who will be deeply missed,” a statement released by the City of Toronto in the days following his death read.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also extended his condolences.

“My thoughts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Thane Murray,” Tory wrote on his Twitter account.

“We know he touched many lives through his work at recreation facilities in the City’s east end and his death has shocked so many in our [parks and recreation] division.”