Police have charged a 41-year-old man with second-degree murder after a male was found dead inside an apartment building in Hamilton over the weekend.

Police say that officers were initially dispatched to the residence at 175 Catherine Street South on Sunday after investigators learned that “a number of emails had been sent to a variety of media outlets with information related to a deceased person.”

The authorities say that a male in his 60s was found deceased in the apartment with injuries that were “consistent with foul play.”

Police have charged 41-year-old Jonathan Lewis with second-degree murder in the homicide.

“At this time, a positive identification has not been made of the deceased due to the level of decomposition. Investigators have been in contact with family members related to the apartment's occupant and they are aware of the ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release issued on Monday. “An autopsy will be performed in the coming days and additional steps taken to identify the deceased.”

Police say that they believe the homicide was an “isolated incident.” They are not seeking any additional suspects.