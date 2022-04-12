Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a pair of seemingly random shootings that they say targeted two “completely innocent” men just going about their lives.

The first shooting took place outside the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne Station at around 5 p.m. on April 7, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Seneca College student Kartik Vasudev.

The second shooting took place in the vicinity of Dundas and George streets about 48 hours later.

Police have said that 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath was walking in the area after picking up groceries when he too was fatally shot by the suspect.

Investigators say that the suspect had no verbal interaction with either victim and may not have even been in a position where he was able to make out their faces.

“We have nothing to suggest that he knew either one of them and what we believe, at this stage anyways, is that it was what we do describe as random. It was a chance meeting, a chance passing and for reasons that are only known to the suspect these two people were victimized on that day and now are dead,” Det. Sgt. Terry Browne told reporters during a news conference on Monday morning.

Police say they believe there were going to be more victims

Browne said that video surveillance footage was used to track the suspect “both from the area where he resides, to the area of the shooting and then back to his residence.”

The suspect was then arrested at his residence in the Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West area on Sunday night.

At the time of his arrest there were multiple loaded firearms found in his residence, including a rifle that Browne said was capable of “causing great carnage if used.”

“My personal opinion is there were going to be more victims,” Police Chief James Ramer said during the news conference. “When I don’t know. But he had an arsenal at home and quite frankly I believe this may have just been the first step.”

Richard Jonathan Edwin, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.