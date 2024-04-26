Police have arrested one suspect in a Markham shooting last month and have released video footage showing three others who remain outstanding.

The shooting took place in a plaza parking lot near Kirkham Drive and New Delhi Drive at around 3:45 a.m. on March 10.

Police say that a male was found at the scene with a gunshot injury and was subsequently taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that a suspect was subsequently identified with the assistance of Toronto police investigators.

That suspect was then apprehended in Ajax on Thursday, police said.

He has been identified as Roshvin Crofton, 22. Crofton is charged with six offences, including aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

The three additional suspects remain outstanding.

The video released by police on Friday shows all three walking into a business.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.