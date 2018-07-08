

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and attempted to run over a police officer in Mississauga on Saturday night.

The incident occurred near Airport Road and Derry Road at around 9 p.m.

According to police, officers were called to the area for a report of a stolen tractor-trailer and when they arrived on scene, the suspect had left the commercial vehicle and entered a nearby vehicle.

At one point, police say the suspect attempted to run an officer over with the vehicle.

Peel police say the officer “engaged” the suspect with his firearm and the suspect took off.

The officer was not injured and the suspect has not yet been apprehended.

The Special Investigations Unit was notified but decided not to invoke their mandate.