Police name man, 20, found shot to death in North York
Tyijuan Kidd-Bailey, 20, is shown in a handout image from TPS.
Published Monday, January 18, 2021 12:16PM EST
Police have named a 20-year-old man found shot to death in North York on Sunday evening.
Toronto police say that at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, officers on patrol heard the sound of gunshots in the area of 25 Duncanwoods Drive, north of Finch Avenue West.
They arrived to find Tyijuan Kidd-Bailey suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police and paramedics attempted CPR at the scene but could not revive him.
Kidd-Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the suspect was wearing a mask and a red jacket and fled the scene on foot, entering a nearby ravine.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.