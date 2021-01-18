Police have named a 20-year-old man found shot to death in North York on Sunday evening.

Toronto police say that at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, officers on patrol heard the sound of gunshots in the area of 25 Duncanwoods Drive, north of Finch Avenue West.

They arrived to find Tyijuan Kidd-Bailey suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police and paramedics attempted CPR at the scene but could not revive him.

Kidd-Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect was wearing a mask and a red jacket and fled the scene on foot, entering a nearby ravine.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.