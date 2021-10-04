Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested a woman after a man was fatally attacked in an east-end apartment.

Toronto resident Jennifer Sacobie, 45, was arrested on Oct. 4 and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they responded to a call at 4 a.m. for a stabbing in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a man in the apartment suffering from stab wounds.

Adam James Nash, 39, was transported to hospital by paramedics, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Sacobia was arrested on the scene and will appear in court virtually at College Park at 9:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400.