Police officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
A badge on the uniform of a Peel Regional Police officer is seen in this undated file image.
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2024 10:05PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 27, 2024 10:05PM EST
A Peel Regional Police officer has been seriously injured after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday night.
It happened on Chinguacousy Road, between Bovaird Drive and Williams Parkway, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police said in a tweet.
Peel Region Paramedic Services tell CP24 that they transported the officer to a Toronto trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear what led to the police officer being struck, but Peel police tell CP24 that they were at the scene of a collision when they were hit.
Roads are closed in the area, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. More to come.