A Peel Regional Police officer has been seriously injured after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday night.

It happened on Chinguacousy Road, between Bovaird Drive and Williams Parkway, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police said in a tweet.

Peel Region Paramedic Services tell CP24 that they transported the officer to a Toronto trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led to the police officer being struck, but Peel police tell CP24 that they were at the scene of a collision when they were hit.

Roads are closed in the area, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More to come.