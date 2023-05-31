Peel police are at the scene of a possible drowning at a Brampton home.

Police say that they were called to the address on Lime Ridge Drive near Dixie Road and Queen Street just after 3 p.m. for reports of an adult woman who had been found in a pool.

The severity of the woman’s injuries are not immediately clear, though aerial footage from CP24’s cameras did show multiple ambulances at the scene.

More to come…