

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating two separate shootings in Mississauga that left two dead and two others seriously injured on Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred on the northbound Highway 410 ramp to Derry Road shortly before 10 p.m.

Peel police confirmed that three victims were found inside a vehicle in the area following a drive-by shooting.

One man was subsequently pronounced dead and the other two victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Just hours later at around midnight, police were called to a reported shooting outside of a building on Webb Drive, located a few blocks from Mississauga’s Square One Shopping Centre.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a newer model black Volvo sedan parked in front of a condo building in the area.

“When officers arrived they observed a male that was in the driver’s side of the vehicle. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and as a result, succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Const. Bancroft Wright said on Wednesday morning.

“Reports are from witnesses that a male approached the victim, shots were fired, and the male (suspect) ran across the roadway into the parking lot.”

Wright said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle but a description of the car has not been released.

One witness described hearing four "really loud" gunshots and said when he looked out of his window, he saw three cars fleeing the scene.

“One of the cars… the driver’s door was open and it was moving,” he said.

He added that the other two cars he saw speeding off were a dark-coloured Infiniti SUV and a white Mercedes CLA.

“I saw several cars in the area so I think there were other witnesses,” he noted.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects in either case and say it is too early to confirm if the shootings are linked.

The ages of the victims have not been released.