

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are probing the death of a man found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a crash in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Highway 410, north of Courtneypark Drive, shortly before 1 a.m. for a reported collision.

When they arrived on scene, one male victim was located inside a vehicle in the ditch. The victim, police say, had been shot.

The man, who is believed to be a 23-year-old Brampton resident, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Const. Harinder Sohi said the homicide unit had been notified of the incident.

"They are going to come out to the scene and begin their investigation," he said.

Forensic officers are also on their way to the scene to collect evidence.

Investigators have not yet provided any information about possible suspects and the name of the victim has not been released.

Police are appealing for any possible witnesses to come forward.

"If you were on the 410 or 401 or maybe even Courtneypark at around 1:00 a.m. or 1:30 a.m. and saw something unusual we are asking you to come to the scene or contact our homicide bureau or even contact Crime Stoppers and let us know what you saw," Sohi added.

Ontario Provincial Police are assisting with road closures in the area.

Northbound Highway 410 is closed from Highway 401 to Derry Road for the investigation. The eastbound Highway 401 and westbound 401 ramps to northbound Highway 410 are also shut down.

It is not known when the highway will reopen.