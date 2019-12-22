

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death of a woman who was found with serious injuries in Harbord Village on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area Brunswick Avenue and Harbord Street, east of Bathurst Street, just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

When officers arrived, the victim was found suffering from serious injuries.

The victim taken a person to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said a man has been taken into custody.

More to come.