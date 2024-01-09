Police have recovered jewelry worth more than $135,000 stolen from a Stratford store last week and arrested two of the four suspects believed to be responsible for the robbery.

On Tuesday, Stratford Police Service (SPS) said their counterparts in Niagara Region apprehended two men for an unrelated matter before they were identified as the wanted suspects in the Jan. 3 smash-and-grab at Paris Jewellers.

According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), officers observed two “suspicious” men in the area of Stanley Avenue and Ferry Street on Jan. 4 getting into a vehicle with licence plates that had been reported stolen.

After further investigation, police arrested the two men, who were found to have been in possession of stolen jewelry and a loaded 9mm Luger handgun. They have been identified as Josh Delaney and Donavin Stewart, both 21 years old and with no fixed address.

They are facing seven charges, including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence.

“Detectives are continuing their investigation in cooperation with other police services, with more charges anticipated,” NRPS said.

In a separate news release, SPS confirmed that the two were part of last week’s robbery at the Stratford Mall jewelry store.

According to SPS, four unknown men entered Paris Jewellers, smashed display cases and took a large amount of jewelry – all of which unfolded in less than one minute – and were captured on video.

SPS said Delaney and Stewart will be facing robbery-related charges.

Stratford police said there is still an unknown amount of jewelry that has not been recovered, and they are continuing to look for two more suspects who have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.