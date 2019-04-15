

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An image of a 22-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation has been released by investigators in an effort to locate him.

Police released the image of the suspect on Monday afternoon and said he is believed to be in the Toronto area.

Investigators said the suspect – who has been identified as Samatar Hassan – is wanted on several charges, including forcible confinement, assault and sexual assault.

He has been described as a five-foot-five to five-foot-eight man with a dark complexion, thin build and short black hair.

“He is known to frequent the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area,” according to officers.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).