

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect in a violent assault at Warden Station near the end of rush hour on Wednesday night.

Police say that a 36-year-old man was waiting for a bus at the east-end station at around 6:45 p.m. when a suspect approached him from behind and struck him in the face with an unknown object.

The victim sustained a six inch laceration to the left side of his face as a result and was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for the injury.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the station in an unknown direction.

Police say that the suspect is wanted for aggravated assault.

No suspect description has been released.