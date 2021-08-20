Toronto police have released an image of a suspect vehicle in connection with the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man that took place in Toronto's Brookhaven neighbourhood earlier this month.

Officers were called to 25 Martha Eaton Way, in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

When they arrived, officers found three men with gunshot wounds. Two of the men – a 29-year-old man from Toronto and a 57-year-old man from Brampton – were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 42-year-old Jerome Jean-Louis Sylvester of Toronto.

Investigators said Friday that they have now identified a suspect vehicle in connection with Sylvester’s killing.

“Homicide investigators are seeking the public's assistance with any information regarding this type of vehicle, in the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive, that may have been travelling at a high rate of speed on the day of the homicide,” Police said in a news release.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam or video surveillance from the area to contact investigators.

Sylvester’s death marks the 47th homicide in Toronto this year.