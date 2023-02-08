Police in Durham Region have released photos of a suspect wanted in a stabbing at Ajax GO Station that seriously injured a man.

The incident happened on Tuesday shortly after 2 p.m.

According to Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), officers located a 23-year-old male suffering from stab wounds.

They said the victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre in life-threatening condition. His condition has since been downgraded to stable.

Investigators said the suspect fled the area on foot. The K-9 unit as well as Air1 were called to assist in the search, but the suspect was not located, DRPS said in a Feb. 8 news release.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a red durag, a large dark jacket, and dark sneakers with a red accent.

Anyone with new information about this investigation or anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has video footage is being asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.