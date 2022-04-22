Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who allegedly stole a bag from a man in a wheelchair in Scarborough last month.

The victim was at an ATM in the Grangeway and Progress avenues area at around 8:45 a.m. on March 29 when the unknown man approached him and allegedly grabbed a bag from his wheelchair.

Police say that the victim was able to fight back and grab the bag but the suspect ultimately stole a number of items from inside it.

He then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as 30 to 35 years old and about five-foot-eight with a slim build. Police say that he was last seen wearing a black winter coat with brown fur trim, black pants, a black toque and black sneakers.