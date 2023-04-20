Police have released surveillance camera images of a male suspect wanted in connection with two bus shelter sexual assaults in Vaughan.

The first incident took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on March 27. Police say that a 17-year-old girl was sitting on a bench at a bus shelter near Fisherman’s Way and Edgeley Boulevard when she was inappropriately touched by the suspect after he sat down beside her.

The second incident happened just before 3 p.m. on April 10, at a bus shelter near Weston and Rutherford roads. Police say that a 23-year-old woman was sitting on a bench when she was inappropriately touched by a suspect as he walked past her.

“Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents, they are releasing images of him and appealing to the public for assistance in identifying him,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday.

The suspect is described as Black, 20 to 30 years old, tall, with a heavy build and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with “Glow” written across the front, olive track pants, a white Raptors baseball cap and white running shoes.