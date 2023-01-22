Toronto police have released several images of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place early Saturday morning on a TTC bus.

The assault reportedly happened at around 12 a.m. on the 111 bus leaving Kipling Station. Police say an adult male suspect allegedly sat next to a teenage girl and assaulted her.

The suspect is described as standing five feet, 11 inches, with tanned skin, wearing a black t-shirt, black carpenter pants, work boots, orange safety glasses and carrying a safety helmet.

He also has a rod piercing through the bridge of his nose, tattoos on his neck and he spoke with a slight accent, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.