Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a woman with life-threatening injuries earlier this week.

The incident happened near Danforth and Kennedy roads at around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the 24-year-old woman was in a crosswalk on Danforth Road when she was hit by a minivan that had turned onto the street from northbound Kennedy Road.

Police say that the vehicle dragged the woman for a short distance before continuing westbound.

The vehicle is described as dark-coloured, though no further description has been released.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police said that they are continuing to appeal to any local residents, businesses and drivers with security or dash-camera footage of the incident to come forward.