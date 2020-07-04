

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who assaulted a Metrolinx employee at Bloor GO Station last month.

Police say that the suspect entered the station sometime on June 27.

They say that he then assaulted the employee and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say that the employee sustained “significant injuries” as a result of the assault.

The suspect is described as about six-foot-three, 30 to 40 years old with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).