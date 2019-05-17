

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a woman who allegedly defrauded an elderly victim of an unspecified quantity of cash after convincing her that her relative was in trouble.

Police say that the suspect, who speaks polish, contacted the 80-year-old victim over the phone on the afternoon of March 30 and impersonated one of her relatives.

It is alleged that the suspect convinced the victim that her relative was in trouble and told her that she needed to provide money in order to help them.

Police say that the suspect then met in person with the victim near Kipling and Eglinton avenues to pick up the money.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, approximately five-foot-ten with a medium build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood, grey pants, a long white and purple scarf and a black and white hat. Police say that she was driving a silver Dodge vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).