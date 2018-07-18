

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a Mississauga GO bus station on two occasions last month.

Peel Regional Police say that the incidents occurred at the Malton GO Station bus terminal between June 1 and June 30.

In each of the incidents, the suspect allegedly approached the same 30-year-old woman. Police say that he then exposed himself to the woman before committing an indecent act.

The suspect was unknown to the woman, according to police.

He is described as about 30 years old, white, about five-foot-ten with a thin build and short brown hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and sunglasses. He was also carrying a backpack.