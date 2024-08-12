Police have released new details regarding a weekend collision in Oshawa that killed one person and injured eight others.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred on Ritson Road South near Bloor Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that their preliminary investigation has revealed that a black Mercedes sedan operated by a Toronto man was headed southbound “at a high rate of speed” when it entered a curb lane and struck a white Nissan being operated by a 41-year-old Oshawa woman.

Police say that the force of the impact caused the driver of the Nissan to lose control and strike three other vehicles before bursting into flames – a Honda, a Chevrolet Orlando and a Dodge Caravan.

Police say that the Honda and Chevrolet Orlando then struck multiple other vehicles as part of the chain-reaction collision.

The Mercedes, meanwhile, continued southbound before veering across the northbound lanes of traffic, leaving the roadway and striking the rear corner of a chip truck before slamming into a light pole.

Police say that the collision with the chip truck caused its awning to collapse on a male party that was waiting for food at the time.

The 41-year-old driver of the Nissan was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that a total of nine other parties were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that officers are continuing to investigate and are looking to speak with the operator of a black Chrysler 300 that may have also been involved in the collision while in a westbound turning lane at Bloor Street.

“Charges have not been laid at this time; however, the investigation is ongoing,” a news release issued on Monday notes.