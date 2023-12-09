Police have identified another suspect and released new images in connection with a theft and stabbing that injured an off-duty officer in Toronto.

The incident took place on Wednesday, just before noon, at a Best Buy in the area of McCowan Road and Progress Avenue.

Officers allege three men and a woman went into a Best Buy store and attempted to leave without paying for an item.

An off-duty Toronto police officer in the store tried to prevent the four people from fleeing and was allegedly stabbed. The officer sustained serious injuries to the wrist and was transported to a hospital.

Police say the suspects then loaded the item into a blue Toyota Sienna minivan, which was captured by dashcam footage that police released shortly after the incident.

Officers identified Toronto resident Preston Calladine, 48, as a second suspect on Saturday. He is wanted for more than a dozen charges, including robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

A day earlier, police identified 47-year-old Jim Dimce Kaluzovski from Keswick as a suspect. He remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Tanouye at 416-808-4306 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.