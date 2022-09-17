Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in the downtown area earlier this week.

It happened on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. near Yonge Street and Bloor Street East.

A 29-year-old woman was walking when an unknown man strode directly toward her and allegedly assaulted her.

The suspect then fled the area. Police called the assault “completely unprovoked.”

On Saturday, police released security camera images of the wanted suspect, asking for help identifying him.

He is described as between 20 and 30 years old with a beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white/blue baseball cap, black wired headphones, a “cross” necklace, a black t-shirt with a “Reebok” white logo, light jeans, black with white bottom running shoes, dark camo backpack. He was also holding a dark phone.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).