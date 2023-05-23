Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with multiple assault investigations.

Police were called to the intersection of High Park Boulevard and Bloor Street West on May 18 for a reported assault.

According to investigators, a man assaulted a woman and then fled from officers.

The suspect was subsequently identified as 23-year-old Raheem Thomas, police say.

He is wanted for three counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm, breaking and entering, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Investigators describe Thomas as six-feet tall, with a shaved head and a black goatee.

Police say he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Investigators are asking members of the public not to approach him but to call 911 if he is spotted.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.