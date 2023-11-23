Ontario Provincial Police have released images of a vehicle suspected to be connected to a shooting in Caledon that left a man dead and two others critically injured on Monday.

The photos show a black pickup truck last seen driving away west on Mayfield Road following the incident. The vehicle was believed to be the same truck found later on fire near Olde Baseline and Creditview roads.

Police said an individual believed to be involved in the shooting was observed getting into the truck.

“Part of the investigation is trying to determine the path of that truck and exactly who that truck may have interacted with throughout the evening,” Det. Insp. Brian McDermott said in an interview with CP24 on Thursday.

The shooting occurred at a residence on Mayfield Road just before midnight. A 57-year-old man was found dead, while two other victims were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

McDermott said the two victims remain in hospital in stable condition.

As for the identity of the male victim, it is not being released at this time "due to some safety concerns," he said.

Meanwhile, no suspect information has been released. Police have said that multiple people are being sought in connection with the shooting.

“In terms of identifying specific suspects, that's still part of the ongoing investigation we have a team working to do that,” McDermott said.

Residents should expect a continued police presence, OPP said.

“We want the public to know that we continue to investigate this,” McDermott said. “We have a full team of people that are trying to answer the questions and bring the shooters to justice.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area where the shooting and truck fire occurred between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. to contact them.

Those who have seen the vehicle in Caledon or anywhere in Peel Region between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Nov. 20 are also being urged to reach out to Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.