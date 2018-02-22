

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect who allegedly followed two young females around a Whitby Walmart while committing an indecent act.

The alleged incident took place at around 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 6 at a Walmart on Baldwin Street.

Police say that the suspect was observed following two young females in the store. A parent of the females then observed the suspect committing an indecent act while watching them, police allege.

Police say that the suspect then proceeded to follow another female around the store until he was pointed out to staff members.

At that point, the suspect reportedly fled the store without purchasing any items.

He is described as a white male in his 60s with a tanned complexion. He is about five-foot-seven with a medium build and short brown/grey hair, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with dark fur and dark cargo pants.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to come forward.